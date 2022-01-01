The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has accused security agencies of aiding, abetting and protecting illegal refineries in Rivers State.

Mr Wike, who made the allegations in a state-wide broadcast on Saturday to mark the New Year, said the soot in Port Harcourt and its environs was caused by illegal refineries in the state, and that the federal government and securities agencies were complicit in it.

He said his administration, concerned with the pollution of the environment, had requested the federal government to intervene and stop illegal oil bunkering and artisanal crude oil refiners in the state.

“Unfortunately, the Federal Government has remained inexplicably silent over our request and even complicit to a large extent with the security agencies actively aiding, encouraging and protecting the artisanal refiners to continue with their harmful activities unabated,” Mr Wike said.

“We have equally appealed without success to our people engaging in this illegal business to consider its negative effects on our economy, environment, public safety and public health and disengage from it.”

He did not specify which security agencies he was referring to.

But the governor said the state government is left with no other option than to take action.

“I have directed the Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council to go after all the illegal crude oil refining sites along Creek road and adjourning areas of the city and shut them down with immediate effect.

“Furthermore, all Local Government Chairmen are directed to work with community leaders to locate and identify those behind all illegal bunkering and crude oil refining sites in their localities and report to my office for further action,” Governor Wike said.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the police in Rivers for their response to Mr Wike’s allegation, but the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-koko, said she would get back to our report.

She did not as of the time of filing the report.

Wike’s contradiction?

In what appears to be a contradiction of his latest comment, Governor Wike in 2018 said the soot in Port Harcourt was caused by the destruction of illegal refineries by security agencies.

“We set up a technical committee to investigate the black soot problem. The committee’s report indicated that the black soot was largely a product of the destruction of illegal refineries by security agencies.

“It is not within the purview of the state government to tackle (or) control the security agencies. Therefore, we met with them and appealed that they find alternative ways to destroy the illegal refineries,” the governor said.

For about four years now, residents of Port Harcourt have been raising concern over the emission of “toxic” soot into the environment by unknown persons or companies.

Mr Wike’s administration in 2017 sealed off a Chinese company and two other companies over “aggravated air pollution, and breach of environmental laws” in Rivers State.

The Nigerian Senate in 2017 had directed its Committees on Environment, Petroleum and Downstream to investigate the air pollution in Port Harcourt, but it is unclear what the committee’s findings were and what actions were taken.