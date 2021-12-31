The alumni of a secondary school in Akwa Ibom State has donated a building worth N17 million to their alma mater – Methodist Secondary School, Uruan.

The library building is named after Asuquo Inyang, the second principal of the school, whom the alumni described as “the most visionary school principal of his era”.

The late Mr Inyang, when he was the principal of the school in 1975, was said to have built a modern library for the school, stocked with books and fitted with air-conditioners. He later retired as a permanent secretary in the Akwa Ibom State civil service.

The library was handed over on December 16 to the Akwa Ibom State Government.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony at the school compound, the President of the alumni, Inyang Ekwo, told the students of the school, “We are giving you something that some of us had in our time as students. We know how the library equipped us for the future”.

Mr Ekwo, a Federal High Court judge and a law professor, advised the students to prepare themselves for the challenges after school and reminded them that “success will embrace you only in the manner you have prepared for it”.

A professor of communication, John Okon, announced a scholarship for any student willing to study communications.

‘Science laboratory is termite-infested’

The principal of the school, Edet Ekanem, told the members of the alumni that the infrastructure in the school has broken down and that the situation has led to 100 students taking lessons in a classroom meant for 50.

“(Our) science laboratory is termite-infested,” he said, while appealing to the alumni, government and corporate organisations to come to the aid of the school.

Mr Ekanem, who is also an old student of the school, listed other challenges of the school to include insecurity, due to absence of a perimeter fence, and inadequate teachers.

The Chairperson, Akwa Ibom State Secondary Education Board, Ekaette Okon, promised to forward the requests made by the school to the appropriate authorities for intervention.

Methodist Secondary School, Ibiaku Issiet, Uruan, was established in 1973.

The school, which had 101 pioneer students, now has a population of over 2,500 students.