The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced a N100 million reward to Akwa United for emerging the 2020/2021 champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League for the very first time in the club’s history.

Governor Udom Emmanuel announced this on Thursday in Uyo at a reception organised for the players and the coach by the state government.

“I have the permission of the entire Exco (Akwa Ibom State Executive Council) to announce that the entire team, all of you, will be given a plot of land each in Akwa Ibom State.

“Because you won the league, we will give you N100 million, so that we encourage you to do more,” Mr Emmanuel said, as the players, the coach, and the invited guests stood up and clapped.

“I am proud of the team, you’ve made us proud.

“We are grateful (to you) for this achievement. Getting to the top is not a problem, but you have to stay at the top.

“In the history of football, you’ve gotten to this point, let the next generation come and celebrate Akwa United. What you need to do is to make sure that the flag, you must keep it flying. It must not come down.

“As government, I promise we will support you people fully,” the governor said.

The governor also presented a 32-seater bus to the club.

The Chairman of the club, Paul Bassey, said Akwa United’s victory, including other laurels won by various sports men and women from Akwa Ibom, was one of the greatest achievements of Mr Emmanuel’s administration.

He said the club won three major trophies in 2015.

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, who was present at the reception, congratulated Akwa United on winning the league and urged them to give in their best in the current season.

The premier league trophy was presented to Governor Emmanuel by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports in the state, Monday Uko.