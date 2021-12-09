The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, swore in 40 special assistants and five senior special assistants in Benin.

The swearing-in followed the harmonisation of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) members in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of the state.

The governor commended party leaders in the council for their “political sagacity” in organising the party in the area.

“Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area has the highest number of PDP members in the country. I can confirm this because I am the chairman of e-registration of PDP.

“We have appointed and inaugurated SAs and SSA’s and we have harmonised Ikpoba-Okha and now we are one big family.

“Ikpoba-Okha is the largest local government in terms of population in Edo and it’s setting the example in terms of politics,” Mr Obaseki said.

Continuing, the governor said of Ikpoba-Okha, “You people are well organised, and it shows in the unity of leaders in the area, which has made harmonisation possible.

“You are the most challenged, and politicians in the area are doing a great job in helping to organise the council area politically. The council area is working.

“The council is facing a lot of social crises and problems, but my administration is doing all within its power to change the narrative as we are working to solve them with the right kind of politics.

“You know the challenges facing our people and you are our eyes and ears as we accept reports from you from various communities to help us to achieve our MEGA agenda for Edo people.

“You have to report to us every month on what is going on in education, healthcare and other areas.

“This will help us to realise the challenges as we work to fulfil our promises to Edo people.

“In spite of security challenges in the area, we are equal to the task as we will rise to the occasion using limited resources to tackle issues and better the lives of Edo people.”

Mr Obaseki commended leaders and people of the council area for doing a great job in terms of e-registration as almost 60,000 people were registered.

One of the political appointees, Stella Aigbe, who spoke on behalf of the rest of them, promised that they would not disappoint the people and the government of Edo State.

