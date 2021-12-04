The police in Edo State said they have arrested at least 88 suspects in connection with various crimes in the state in November.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Phillip Ogbadu, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Mr Ogbadu said 20 suspects were arrested for alleged kidnapping, 12 for murder, 10 for stealing and 12 for assault.

He said five suspects were arrested for alleged armed robbery, three for unlawful possession of firearms, three for rape and four for false pretence.

“The command also arrested two suspects for alleged burglary, six suspects for defilement, three suspects for attempted murder and five suspects for breach of public peace.

“One suspect was arrested for alleged forgery, another for house breaking and a third for store breaking respectively,” he said.

Mr Ogbadu, however, said the crime rate in the state had reduced, adding that the six suspects arrested for defilement had already been charged to court.

“There is need for timely legal action and advice on the issue of defilement because it is becoming rampant and very worrisome in the country,” he added.

The commissioner said the “successes” against crime in Edo was due to the preventive measures by the police.

He said prevention was cheaper and safer, adding “so, we try to prevent. Where we cannot prevent, we investigate.

“We also work in collaboration with sister security agencies, Nigerian Army, Edo Security Network, vigilance groups and hunters.

“They are part of the command’s success story in the fight against crime,” he said.

Mr Ogbadu said the police have put in place a strategy to ensure crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state.

(NAN)