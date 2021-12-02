The former president of Nigeria’s Senate, Joseph Wayas, is dead, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Wayas, who was the Senate president in the Second Republic between 1979 and 1983, died in the early hours of Tuesday at a London hospital at the age of 80 years, according to NAN.

He was from Cross River State.

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, on Thursday in Calabar expressed regret at the passing of Mr Wayas.

He described the death as “a monumental loss” to Cross River State in particular and to Nigeria in general.

Governor Ayade’s remark is contained in a statement from his media aide, Christian Ita.

The former Senate president has left indelible footprints on the sands of time, the governor said.

“As a state, Cross River is in pain as we mourn the passing of our illustrious son. He was a rare gem. The demise of Dr Wayas is indeed a monumental loss to our dear state and Nigeria.

“As Senate President, Dr Wayas contributed to the deepening of Nigeria’s democratic ethos through his robust and vibrant leadership.

“Since his retirement from active politics, the former senate president had been playing a fatherly and stabilising role in the politics and affairs of our state,” the statement read.

Mr Ayade condoled with the family of late Mr Wayas, saying that his demise was a “collective loss and the pains a shared one”.

“We are with you in this moment of grief. We have you in our hearts and prayers,” Mr Ayade said.

(NAN)