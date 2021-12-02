The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo Command, said it has seized 5,492 Kilogrammes of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa within two days in the state.

Buba Wakawa, state Commander of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Benin on Thursday.

Mr Wakawa said the seizures were made from two concealed warehouses discovered by the personnel of the command in two communities across two local government areas of the state.

He said personnel of the agency, acting on credible intelligence, stormed a storage facility at Uzzeba in Owas West Local Government Area in the state on November 23 and took away 107 bags of suspected Cannabis Sativa weighing 1,240 Kilogrammes (1.240 tonnes).

“Then on November 24, the command discovered another concealed warehouse at Uhiere village in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

“The command’s personnel went into action immediately and a total of 315 bags of suspected cannabis Sativa weighing 4,252 Kilogrammes (4.252 tonnes) were evacuated from the warehouse”.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested during the operations, according to him.

Mr Wakawa said the two seizures were a major seizure by the command in November, as the quantity of suspected cannabis sativa was huge.

He added that there were other seizures made in November, which when added brings the total seizure made within the month to 6,477.86 Kilogrammes.

Twenty-two suspects comprising 18 males and four females were arrested in connection with drug trafficking in the state, according to him.

“The command within the period secured 10 convictions, while nine drug cases were filed at the Federal High Court, Benin.

“We also counselled 13 drug abuse clients within the period,” he said.

Mr Wakawa reiterated the state’s command commitment to work in tune with the vision of the NDLEA chairman, Buba Marwa, against drug abuse.

(NAN)