Dayo Aiyetan, an investigative reporter, media trainer, and the Executive Director, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), is going to be a Guest Lecturer for the 2021 Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Akwa Ibom State Council.

The Chairman of the Press Week Planning Committee, Etorobong Inyang, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Uyo, said the activities for the week would take place from 5 to 10 December, 2021 in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The theme for this year’s Press Week according to the statement is: “Politics, National Unity, and the Quest for Credible Election in 2023: The Role of Journalism”.

Mr Aiyetan’s lecture is scheduled for 10 a.m, December 6, at the NUJ Press Centre, Uyo.

He is expected to talk to more than 450 journalists and other invited guests on election and political reporting, and how journalists, through their reporting, could safeguard free, transparent and credible elections in Nigeria, as well as the nation’s unity.

“I am sure Mr Dayo Aiyetan will be bringing a whole lot to reporters in Uyo, he has mentored so many journalists within and outside Nigeria and has helped several newsrooms with great investigations,” Cletus Ukpong, Premium Times’ regional editor, South, said on Wednesday.

“I am looking forward to his lecture,” Mr Ukpong added.

Apart from the lecture, a dinner and award ceremony is scheduled for Friday, 10 December, at Emerald Event Centre, Uyo where the winners in more than 12 different categories of journalism award would be announced and prizes presented.

“On December 10, 2021, the winner of the N500,000 Ray Ekpu Prize for Investigative Reporting award will be unveiled.

“The award, which is sponsored by the former Vice Chairman of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Mr Udom Inoyo, is in honour of Nigeria’s finest journalists, Ray Ekpu, a former editor-in-chief and co-founder of Newswatch magazine,” Mr Inyang said.

“The event would be a celebration of professionalism and achievements of journalists,” he added.