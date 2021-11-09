A former chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Akwa Ibom State, Unyime Usoro, is dead.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Sunny James, disclosed this in a statement he issued on Tuesday in Uyo.

The late Mr Usoro died on Wednesday after a “protracted illness”, the statement said.

Mr Usoro led the labour movement in Akwa Ibom from 2007 to 2015 and was later appointed an adviser on labour matters to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, for three years.

The current NLC chairman, Mr James, described the late Mr Usoro as “Field Marshal of the Workers’ Liberation Movement.”

Until his passing, Mr Usoro was the founder and chairman, Board of Directors, of Pinnacle Schools, Uyo.

“Our Comrade literally gave his life to the Labour Movement, having spent all his prime years (more than 25 years) in the unending struggle for the protection and defense of the rights of workers, pensioners and trade unions,” Mr James said in the statement.

“The vacuum that has been created by his demise will definitely be difficult to fill as he was always the Counselor of last resort for the leadership of Congress,” he added.

“While awaiting the announcement of final funeral rites by the bereaved family, the State Executive Council (SEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress has directed that flags of Congress should be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect for our fallen hero. All industrial unions affiliated to the NLC are also directed to fly their Union flags at half-mast,” Mr James said.