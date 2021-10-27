A committee of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly has ordered the chairman of a local council in the state to sack a revenue consultant and other consultants he hired for the council.

The chairman, Aniekpon Ekpo, who heads Mkpat Enin local council, has been in the spotlight over allegations of theft, financial misappropriation and abuse of office made against him by 10 out of 15 councillors in the council.

The councillors accused the chairman of “stealing” a power generator belonging to the council.

Mr Ekpo, during a second investigative hearing by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, admitted spending council funds without letting it pass through the council’s bank account.

He said his administration hired a consultant to collect revenue for the council, but that the consultant remits the money directly to the council’s cashier, instead of depositing it into the council’s bank account.

“When you say council account, it is not only a bank account. There are funds paid at the council and receipts are given. It is not only when money passes through the bank that it is in the council account,” the chairman said.

Mr Ekpo’s claim contravenes section 66 subsection 1 of the Local Government Administration Law of Akwa Ibom State which says that “all funds of the local government shall be paid into the account of the local government” before they are expended on any item.

During the third hearing of the House committee on Wednesday, the Committee Chair, Mark Esset (PDP/Nsit Atai), read out some orders which he said the embattled council chairman must obey before the next hearing.

Mr Esset said all the consultants contracted by Mr Ekpo must be sacked immediately and their sack announced on the local radio stations by the chairman, and that henceforth all the revenue accruing to the council must pass through the council’s bank account.

Mr Esset also ordered the council chairman and the council’s director of works to bring back within two weeks the council’s road grader which they claimed was taken out for mechanical repairs.

“All the parts must be intact, no vandalism will be accepted,” he said.

The committee chair commended the councillors whom he described as “men and women of integrity, (and) intelligent”.