The National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Benin, the Edo State capital, has ordered the state government to pay cumulated pension and gratuity of N41 million to a retired judge of state High Court, James Oyakhirome.

Adunola Adewemimo, the trial judge, ordered the Edo State government and the state’s pension board to pay Mr Oyakhirome the sum of N30,301,584.60 as gratuity.

The judge ordered the payment of additional N11,728,907.06 to be paid to the retired judge as outstanding balance of monthly pension from August 2019 till the date.

The payments must be made to Mr Oyakhirome within 30 days, the court ordered.

According to a summary of the judgement which was obtained from the NICN website, the court held that the defence that the responsibility of paying Mr Oyakhirome’s pension ought to be shared between his previous employer University of Benin and the state government was misconceived and unsustainable.

Background

The claimant, Mr Oyakhirome, had submitted that he served as a judge of the High Court of Edo State for 12 years without blemish and retired in December 2018 upon attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

The retired jurist asked for a determination, among others, whether he was not entitled to receive payment of his retirement benefits as a retired judge of the High Court of Edo State wholly and exclusively from the defendants in strict compliance with provisions of the Constitution and the Pension Rights of Judges Act.

He wondered why his pension from January 2019 to June 2019 remained unpaid till date.

Defence

In defence, the Edo State government and the state’s pension board averred that the payment of Mr Oyakhirome’s benefits is a responsibility it must share with the University of Benin to which the retired judge had earlier rendered service before his judicial career.

The defendants argued that the claimant spent a total of 34 years in the public service, made up of 22 years as a lecturer in the University of Benin and 12 years as a judge in the Edo State Judiciary.

This, according to the defendant, is the basis why the payment of his retirement benefits must be a joint responsibility between the state and the federal government.

Claimant’s response

However, K.O. Obamogie, lawyer to the retired judge, reiterated that the appropriate authority to pay his client’s pension was the state government.

It said the state government cannot evade the constitutional responsibility, urging the court to grant his client’s prayers.

But W.O. Akpata submitted that the argument by his colleague that the era of sharing of pension between the federal and state governments ended on March 31, 1976 was misconceived.

Subsequently, he urged the court to dismiss the case.

Judgment

Delivering the judgment after evaluating the submissions of both parties, the judge, Mr Adewemimo, held that once a judicial officer attains 15 years in service, he will be entitled to full pension and retirement benefits as a judicial officer, while lesser years of service would be pro-rated in relation to 15 years.

The judge described the argument of the state government on the sharing of pension as an “aberration” and not contemplated or envisaged by the drafters of the Nigerian constitution.

The court held that the state government’s reliance on the Pensions Act 1990 that the pension and gratuity of the retired jurist be apportioned between the federal government and the Edo State government has been replaced by the Pension Reform Act of 2014, and the repealed law is obsolete and of no legal consequence.