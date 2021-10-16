The police in Akwa lbom State have arrested a traditional ruler and two other persons for allegedly selling two 500KVA transformers meant for community electrification.

The police spokesperson in Akwa Ibom State, Odiko MacDon, who disclosed this to reporters in Uyo on Friday, identified the traditional ruler as Aniefiok Udo, the village head of Nsiak in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area of the state.

The transformers were donated for an electrification project in Nsiak village by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), said Mr MacDon, a Police Superintendent.

He said the suspects confessed to the crime and led police operatives to the recovery of the transformers. He identified the two other suspects as Eteobong Udo and Uduak George.

“On September 23, 2021, the Anti-cultism Unit arrested the village head of Nsiak Village in Ikot Ekpene Local Area, Aniefiok Mfon, Eteobong Udo and Uduak George.

“Investigation revealed the suspects conspired and sold two 500KVA brought to the said community by the Niger Delta Development Commission.”

Mr MacDon said the police have also arrested two suspects in the state for rape.

One of the suspects, Solomon Ntah, from Nsit Ubium Local Government Area, was arrested on August 28 for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The other suspect, Monday Ubokudom, also from the same area, was arrested on October 4, for allegedly raping a minor. whom he had dragged into the bush, Mr MacDon said.

The police spokesperson thanked the residents of the state for their goodwill and other security agencies for their cooperation in tackling the security challenges in the state.