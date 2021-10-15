The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have rescued two babies stolen from their parents at gunpoint in the state.

One of the rescued infants is one month and three weeks old, while the other is six months.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko Macdon, disclosed this during a news briefing in Uyo on Friday.

Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said that at the time of the rescue of the six-month-old, the abductors had concluded a plan to sell the baby for N400,000.

The police operatives who rescued the baby acted on a tip-off, he said.

Two male and two female suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime, according to the police.

The male suspects are Emmanuel Effiong and Ibanga Sunday, while the female suspects are Editi Effiong and Idorenyin Iron all of Ikot Okubo, Ibesikpo Asutan.

“Investigation revealed that the syndicate used a motor bike on October 8, at about 9:00pm, masked their faces and invaded the house of Mr and Mrs Effiong Udo of Ikot Okubo Ibesikpo Asutan LGA at gunpoint.

“(They) beat the couple, inflicted them with various degrees of injuries and abducted their six months old baby girl,” Mr MacDon said.

The police spokesperson said two of the suspects in the case – Mr Sunday and Mr Effiong – were previously convicted for robbery and cultism

In the other incident, the police said the suspect, a 40-year-old woman, Margaret Akpan of Ekpene Ukim, Uruan Local Government Area, went to the house of Blessing Ekwere, and pretended to be ill.

The suspect was said to have persuaded the woman, the mother of the baby, to go out and buy some drugs for her. She then ran away with the woman’s baby, a boy, before the mother returned.

The police spokesperson said the two infants were reunited with their parents, while the suspects would be arraigned after investigation.

(NAN)