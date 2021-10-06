Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State said his administration has employed more than 1,000 teachers.

The teachers were hired under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation scheme, otherwise known as EdoBEST.

Mr Obaseki, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin, said the new teachers were to help in strengthening teaching and learning in schools across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said the training of a large number of teachers in Edo was aimed at resolving the challenges of having qualified, committed and dedicated teachers in the education sector in the state.

According to him, “Our priority programme is based on education and for this reason in April 2018 we launched EdoBEST and trained the first batch of teachers and today their presentation has shown how different our teachers are.”

He said that with the renovation and construction of facilities in schools across the state and the various innovations that have been brought into the sector, his administration has been able to give the pupils and students the best they deserved.

“Edo teachers are proud to be teachers. We want to train and retain professional teachers and people who will change our community.

“We have made tremendous progress not only with our teachers, but also with our pupils and so far we are proud of their achievements.

“I can’t guarantee you that you will continue as EdoSTAR teachers because every year we will do evaluation and only those that perform well will be allowed to continue while those that don’t perform will be shown the way out,” he said.

The governor said his commitment to education was unwavering as his administration has built more than 204 new classrooms and renovated more than 3,000 in the last three years.

He said that the government would soon start another round of refurbishment of 1,000 classrooms across the state.

“We have provided more than 40,000 pieces of furniture and we are putting in more as we have made a commitment that no child will sit on the ground to receive lessons.

“We also have in addition provided over 8.5 million learning materials in our schools and will continue to invest in our schools,” Governor Obaseki said.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board, Joan Osa-Oviawe, commended the Obaseki-led administration for its commitment in the education sector in the last four years.

READ ALSO:

“This is the first batch of the EdoSTAR fellows. In all, we are expected to recruit 3,000 fellows into our basic schools.

“You are going to undergo an on-boarding process that will include a rigorous training like what EdoBEST teachers went through.

“The training is a two-week professional programme which will be based on pupil motivation and classrooms management techniques”, she said.

(NAN)