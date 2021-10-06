An Edo State Senator, Clifford Ordia, has denied reports that he is currently nursing plans to contest in the state’s governorship election in 2024.

The lawmaker, who represents Edo Central, under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was reacting to a publication/ which had claimed that he had been tipped to replace the current governor, Godwin Obaseki, and that the current Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, may lose out in the power play.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the lawmaker said he has no plans, especially when it is barely one year into the second term of Mr Obaseki.

He asked the public to disregard the report, which he said are plans to pitch him against the governor, who he described as a friend and brother.

“That report is totally false. You can’t just sit in your house and cook stories or allow yourself to be sponsored by elements who are out to pitch me against our hard-working Governor. Those who sponsored this report, are ignorant and should not be taken seriously.

“Shaibu is a friend and a brother. Unfortunately, those political distractions have failed. The governor and his deputy have not even spent a year into their second term and some people are already promoting the politics of 2024 in the state. We must discourage this,” part of the statement read.

Mr Ordia said the governor, despite the meagre resources, has “continued to construct roads, build schools, provide quality healthcare and other critical infrastructure in the three senatorial districts of the state.”

He, therefore, urged his supporters in the state, to support Mr Obaseki in delivering the dividends of democracy to the residents of Edo State.