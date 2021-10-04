ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has made a case for affordable healthcare services for every Nigerian, saying that those who cannot travel abroad for medical treatment do not deserve to die from ill-health.

Mr Wike said this on Saturday while inspecting the ongoing construction work at the Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, Port Harcourt.

The N25 billion centre is one of the major health projects of Mr Wike’s administration, and is named after a former governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili. Its construction began in June this year.

Mr Wike said that it is the primary responsibility of any government to ensure equitable access to basic healthcare for the citizens, especially the poor and most vulnerable.

The Rivers State Government, the governor said, has made huge investment in the tertiary hospital and public health infrastructure, and that the government wants the oil-rich state to become the hub for medical tourism in Nigeria.

“My own motivation is that if I have the opportunity to travel overseas, what about others who do not have the opportunity to travel overseas. Must they die simply because they don’t have opportunity?

“It is the obligation of the government to make sure that our citizens are given the best in terms of protecting their lives. It is the responsibility of the government to protect lives.

“So for me, it is our responsibility and so we must do everything we can to see that we save the lives of our people by making sure that our healthcare delivery system is working and the doctors are also given the best for them to work with,” he said.

Governor Wike said Nigerian doctors and other medical experts can do their job well if they are provided with the enabling environment and proper incentives.

“How many people can afford to travel overseas? We have all it takes to improve our health sector, to provide the necessary facilities. We have our doctors, all we need to do is to train and retrain them.

“Look at Government House Hospital (Port Harcourt), look at how people troop in there, because the basic facilities are there and the doctors are willing, committed to work because of the environment they have found themselves in.

“If you give our people the required environment and give them the facilities, the tools to work with, there is no need for us to travel overseas.

Mr Wike said he was satisfied with the level of construction work at the cancer treatment centre, and that he was confident the contractor would meet the completion deadline.

The state government is also constructing departmental buildings at the Rivers State University.

The buildings, which are for Basic Clinical Sciences and Clinical Sciences, Renal and Pathology Departments, are required for the state university to become a full-fledged teaching hospital.