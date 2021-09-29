ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has forwarded the names of eleven commissioner-nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation, just as he appointed two Special Advisers

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Edo Government, Osarodion Ogie, and made available to journalists on Wednesday, in Benin.

According to the statement, the two Special Advisers are Crusoe Osagie and Sarah Esangbedo, who were appointed Special Adviser, Media Projects and Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management, respectively.

As for the commissioner-nominees, the statement identified them as: Oluwole Osamudiamen Iyamu, SAN; Obehi Akoria; Joan Osa Oviawe; Osaze Ethan Uzamere and Monday Osaigbovo.

Others are: Marie Edeko Joseph Eboigbe; Moses Agbukor; Isoken Omo; Andrew Emwanta and Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

Mr Obaseki was sworn-in for a second term on 12 November, 2020. He has administered the stats without commissioners and other aides since then.

The governor had dissolved the state executive Council on 11 November, a day before he and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, were inaugurated.

At the valedictory executive council session at the Government House in Benin City, Mr Obaseki expressed appreciation to the council members for their selfless service to the state.

“Since I became governor, I didn’t sack any commissioner, but rather, they sacked me by resigning from my cabinet. What is important in government are the core values of truth, justice and fairness,” he said.

(NAN)