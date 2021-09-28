ADVERTISEMENT

43The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) said it has begun mass disconnection of illegal consumers and those with other infractions that could hinder its smooth operation in Edo.

The company announced this in a statement on Monday, signed by its CEO, Funke Osibodu, and made available to reporters in Benin.

Mrs Osibodu said the action was part of efforts at improving service delivery in line with the Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) regime in the electricity supply industry.

She noted that network clean-up started with a mass disconnection in Government Reservation Area (GRA) and Boundary Road in Benin.

“The exercise saw the company’s business unit and service centre officers in these locations, combing the network for illegalities.

“They also interacted with customers to identify the problems being experienced as a feedback for service improvement with a view to resolving such complaints/issues.

“It is to enable legitimate customers continue to enjoy improved service,” she said.

Mrs Osibodu also disclosed that BEDC had started a massive customer reach-out programme through direct communication with customers by field representatives, Point-of-Sale (POS) Agents and Call Centre representatives.

“We used the exercise to send a clear message to non-responsive customers that BEDC will not allow infractions to continue within its network.

“The exercise afforded BEDC the opportunity of checking installed meters especially prepaid ones, for possible bypass and huge debts,” she added.

According to her, such debts were hindering the company from optimising its service delivery.

Mrs Osibodu, however, stated that the cleanup exercise would also be extended to other BEDC franchise areas in Ondo, Ekiti and Delta.

(NAN)