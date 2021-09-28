ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday warned that it would not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any masqueraders who would want to cause gridlocks or obstruct traffic flow on the roads during the forthcoming Yuletide.

Ayodele Kumapayi, the zonal commanding officer, Zone 5, comprising Edo, Delta and Anambra, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin.

Mr Kumapayi said the FRSC would no longer tolerate any masqueraders who under the guise of cultural celebration obstruct free flow of traffic as well as molest any road users.

“The corps will arrest and prosecute that masquerader.

“We have had in the past, instances where masqueraders assaulted FRSC personnel, the corps will not condole such again.

“We are not saying that they should not celebrate their cultures, but they should stay off the highways and the major roads.

“We are sounding this as a warning to those communities, especially in Anambra and parts of Delta where masqueraders come out to disrupt road safety activities,” he said.

The commanding officer also harped on the need for parents and guardians to monitor their underage children and wards against driving their vehicles.

He said caught being driven by underage person would be impounded and the owner prosecuted.

“FRSC will not tolerate any excuse of ‘I didn’t know when my underage son or daughter took the vehicle out’, because that has always been the excuse.

“If your child is 18 years of age, apply for a driver’s licence for the child, that is what the law says,” he said.

Mr Kumapayi said the FRSC would not hesitate to ensure that the traffic laws are fully enforced, mostly within the urban cities and during the festive period.

(NAN)