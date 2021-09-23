ADVERTISEMENT

Some senior police retirees based in Edo State have decried what they referred to as “poor retirement benefits” after their service years.

The retirees, who were at the police headquarters in Benin, requested the police authorities in Nigeria to remove them from the current police contributory pension scheme.

A retired superintendent of police, Anthony Nnachor, who heads a group of senior police retirees in Edo State, led the retirees to the police headquarters.

Mr Nnachor claimed the police retirees were the least paid among security agencies in Nigeria.

He regretted that while the police force is the leading security agency in the country, the welfare of its personnel was not a priority.

Mr Nnachor said retired police officers deserve better treatment after committing their productive years to the country’s service.

He said the promotion allowance for some retirees promoted in 2017 and resettlement allowances had not been paid, describing the situation as the “highest form of injustice”.

Mr Nnachor appealed to the federal government to review the police scheme and return the scheme to the police-defined benefit of old.

Responding to the retirees’ demands, Miller Dantawa, the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations in the state, said that serving police officers were in sympathy with the retired officers over their plight.

He promised to brief the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, who would channel their grievances to the police headquarters, Abuja.

(NAN)