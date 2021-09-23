ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is to inaugurate some projects in Akwa Ibom State as part of activities commemorating the 34th anniversary of the state.

Among the projects scheduled for inauguration is a 21-storey building named Dakkada Towers.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Ini Ememobong, disclosed this on Wednesday to reporters in Uyo.

“On Friday, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be in Akwa Ibom to inaugurate the Dakkada Estate.

“When he lands at the airport, he will make his first stop at the Dakkada Luxury Estate to flag that off. The Dakkada estate is designed to provide maximum affordable housing for people.

“When he flags off the Dakkada luxury estate, he would move immediately to the central business district of Uyo to inaugurate the Dakkada Towers.

“It is a smart, intelligent building fitted with the best communication and security gadgets. When he is done with that, his official visit to Akwa Ibom would have come to an end,” he said.

Mr Ememobong said the 2021 state anniversary celebration would be low-key, due to the need to adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

The Commissioner cautioned residents of the state that the state government had not declared Thursday, September 23 public holiday. “It is not a work-free day,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel is scheduled to hold an interactive media chat on Saturday, September 25, while a dualised 25 Kilometre Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road would be inaugurated on October 6, the commissioner said.

