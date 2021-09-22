ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives on Wednesday called for investigation of an alleged exclusion of Rivers State from projects to be financed by a fresh World Bank loan.

Solomon Bob (PDP-Rivers) had alleged in the House that the federal government, as widely reported by some newspapers, is the only state that would not benefit from the loans.

He stated that the report, if true, rendered the federal government’s action as contrary to the spirit and letters of the 1999 Constitution.

He added that it would be discriminatory against the people of Rivers and capable of creating a sense of alienation, exclusion and discontent.

Mt Bob added that the House had a responsibility to ensure that the affairs of the federation were conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the law of equity and fairness.

This, he said, should be followed with an overriding responsibility to deploy its Constitutional powers to ensure compliance on the part of the Executive.

He added that Nigeria is a federation that professes equity, fairness and social justice and that there were several constitutional provisions prohibiting all forms of discrimination on the basis of partisan leaning, religion, place of origin or tribe.

He said that some sections of the Constitution imposed a duty on the federal government to ensure equitable distribution of resources and projects across the federation.

The House consequently mandated its Committee on Aids, Loans and Debt Management to liaise with the office of the Adviser on National Assembly Matters to the President to ascertain the veracity of the allegation.

It also mandated the committee to revert in 14 days for further legislative action.

The house noted that if other states were listed, Rivers should be included to benefit from the projects to be executed with the fresh loan.

(NAN)