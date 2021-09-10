ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Usman Gonma, in charge of zone 6, on Monday charged his zonal officers to always respect the human rights of citizens while performing their duties.

The AIG gave the charge while addressing officers at the State Police Command Headquarter, Calabar, during a familiarisation tour of the Command.

He tasked officers to be professional in their conduct to show people that they are professionals, adding that there is no democracy without human rights.

“We cannot pretend about this. Any police man who still thinks that there is no human rights is not serious and needs to be educated that human rights is one of the tenets of democracy.

“You must be very professional, behave like a policeman at any given time.

“Professionalism should be your keyword and discipline should be your cardinal principle,” he said.

Mr Gonma assured officers of the zone of his readiness to channel their needs and challenges to the Inspector-General of Police for intervention.

The Commissioner of Police, Cross River Command, Aminu Alhassan, said that crime rate in the state was low when compared to other states of the federation.

He, however, stressed that rapid urbanisation and development had brought some emerging security threats.

According to him, the effectiveness of the command was being hampered by some challenges.

“Although manpower shortage is all over the federation in Nigeria Police, but that of Cross River is terrible and needs immediate redress,” he said.

In Akwa Ibom State, which is under the AIG’s watch, civil society organisations are currently agitating for justice for Kubiat Akpan, a 28-year-old student who was recently tortured to death by the police.

