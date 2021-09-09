ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Delta State said they have arrested eight suspects over the killing of the Prince of Orhuwhorun in the state, Eric Takerere.

The suspects also allegedly killed two police officers and carted away their rifles, as well as made an attempt to kill Franklin Takere, a brother to the Prince, the police said in a statement on Monday in Asaba.

The statement was issued by the police spokesperson in Delta State, Bright Edafe.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, identified two of the suspects as Godspower Agabarhayowe and Tony Edwin, both 27 years, said to have been arrested on September 7, 2021.

The police said the duo led detectives to their hideouts in Warri, where six others, Onoriode Shefo, 36, Omagbeosa Sholla, 30, Godwin Obukoemu, 30, Ejime Mugagbam, 34, Ejiroghenen Nushe, 24, and Egho Monday, 28, were arrested.

Mr Edafe said the suspects had confessed to the crime and that two AK47 rifles, one pump action gun, one locally-made pistol, four magazines, 76 rounds of live ammunition and 38 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from them.

“Also on the 07/09/2021 at about 0420hrs DPO Ovwian Aladja received a distress call that armed robbers were operating at Obogo community.

“He mobilised a Police Patrol Team and vigilante in the community to the scene. The armed robbers on sighting the police patrol engaged the team in a gun duel but they could not withstand the superior firepower of the combined team.

“During the gun duel, one of the armed robbers sustained serious gunshot injury while two others escaped. The injured suspect was rushed to a nearby hospital but he gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

“One locally made pistol, with one live cartridge, was recovered. Investigation is ongoing,” Mr Edafe said.