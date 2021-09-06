ADVERTISEMENT

A former senator from Akwa Ibom State, Nelson Effiong, has reportedly been abducted by gunmen in Uyo on Monday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Odiko McDon, on a radio station in Uyo, Planet FM, said they had received a report of the incident.

“The CP has ordered an investigation into the matter,” Mr MacDon, a superintendent of police, said.

“I believe that in no distant time we will get more information on it. But as I speak, yes, we have received that report and we are working to ensure he can be rescued,” he added.

Mr Effiong was said to have been abducted at a bar by armed men who drove in a Toyota Camry car.

His abductors were yet to establish contact with his family as of the time of filing this report.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap traditional ruler in Niger

The former senator represented Akwa Ibom South District from 2015 to 2019. Before then, he served as the speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly.

He is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the prevalent crimes in most states in Nigeria, with criminal gangs going after school pupils and students, politicians, and just anyone they can place some value on.

Some bandits last month killed two officers and abducted a senior officer during a daring attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna.