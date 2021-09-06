ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO of the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), Adedayo Thomas, has urged film makers to produce films that depict Nigerian cultures positively, and not “glamourise evil.”

Mr Thomas made the call in an interview on Monday in Calabar at the opening of a five-day capacity-building on censorship and classification for students in the Department of Theatre and Media Studies, University of Calabar, Cross River State.

“Nigerian films and movies should not only depict reality, but (should) also give-out moral lessons at the end.

“Our films should identify a societal problem, go into action and at the end of the day, show what happens to perpetrators of evil in the film.

“But when you produce a particular film and you glamourise or celebrate someone who has done terrible things against the culture or humanity without punishment, we don’t approve such films.

“So, this programme is to make people understand that when they do their scripting, there is a government regulatory agency that looks into it to ensure the film is morally right and protect our children from societal ills.

“Even though we are aware that some defaulters still produce movies without passing through NFVCB, we want to make students understand the activities of the board, so that it becomes part of them,” Mr Thomas said.

He said the workshop would also look into the use of hate-speech in movies, YouTube, Google and script development into movies.

Also speaking at the workshop, Florence Obi, the vice-chancellor of the University of Calabar, congratulated the students on being “good ambassadors of the institution.”

Represented by Angela Oyo-Ita, a deputy vice-chancellor of the university, Mrs Obi encouraged the students to be consistently diligent, while commending NFVCB for their choice of University of Calabar for the workshop.

The Head of Department, Theatre and Media Studies, Emmy Idegu, commended the board for choosing his school and department for the workshop.

ALSO READ: Groups seek enforcement of smoking ban in movies

Mr Idegu said the students may have been taught the theories and practical aspects of film-making in the classrooms, but for them to come in contact with officials of NFVCB was a big plus.

“Like you know, there is hardly any federal university in Nigeria that has the facilities that students need to delve into the real practicals of what they have studied.

“This is why I thank the board as they are empowering the students socially, academically and economically,” he said.

The NFVCB was established in 1993 to regulate film and movie production in Nigeria.

(NAN)