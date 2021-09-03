ADVERTISEMENT

The Edo State Government said on Friday that it recorded four deaths and 28 new cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours from the third wave of the pandemic.

The Head of COVID-19 response team in the state, Ebomwonyi Osagie, disclosed this during a press briefing on COVID-19 in Benin.

Mr Osagie, a medical doctor, said the state has recorded a total of 28 new cases with four deaths and no recoveries within the last 24 hours from unvaccinated persons.

“We have 34 persons in admission, 226 persons in home care and 99 persons have been discharged and 9,663 samples have been collected since the current outbreak of the third wave.

“As we speak to you today, we now have 18 people dead from the third wave while from the beginning of the outbreak we have over 200 people who died,” he said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in the state ministry of Health, Osamwonyi Irowa, said efforts were being made to vaccinate teachers ahead of school resumption.

Mr Irowa further said that there was a need for parents to also get vaccinated so that they don’t get infected with the virus transmitted through their children.

Edo is the seventh most infected state in Nigeria, with 5,525 confirmed cases, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in order to curb the spread of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 in the state, introduced a controversial policy seeking to bar unvaccinated residents from having access to public places like church, mosque, and malls.

The governor said he would go ahead to implement the policy, despite a restraining order from a Federal High Court, Port Harcourt.

(NAN)