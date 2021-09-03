ADVERTISEMENT

The police Delta State said they have recovered a truck with 900 bags of cement, belonging to Dangote Cement, said to have been stolen last Tuesday by robbers at Okpella in Edo State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, in a statement on Thursday in Asaba, said the vehicle was recovered and the suspects arrested at Aniegele village, near Illah, after vigilantes gave the robbers a hot chase.

“On the September 31, 2021 at about 9.30 a.m., officers from the Illah divisional were on patrol on the Illah-Asaba road; they received a report.

“The report came from Bature Ibrahim, a driver of Dangote Cement Company that his truck loaded with 900 bags of cement has been stolen.

“He said that while he was trying to park his truck with Registration number DAS 690 ZY at Okpella in Edo four armed men emerged from the bush and dragged him and his conductor into the bush.

“Ibrahim said the armed men gave him and his conductor several machete cuts and tied them with rope and made away with the truck,” Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

According to him, following the report, the police patrol team swung into action immediately and after an intelligence-led investigation, they located the truck where it was parked at Aniegele, on Illah-Asaba road.

He said that on sighting the patrol vehicle, the suspects jumped into the bush and took to their heels before they were rounded up with the efforts of vigilantes of Aniegele village.

“The local vigilantes chased them into the bush and four suspects namely: Ozioma Umez, Uchenna Idenyi, Chibuike Nwamgbo, and Chiolada Nomha, all male, were arrested in connection with the crime.

“Two cutlasses were recovered from the suspects. Investigation is ongoing,” the police spokesperson said.

(NAN)