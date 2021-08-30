ADVERTISEMENT

Civil servants in the Edo Ministry of Health have been given a seven-day ultimatum to get vaccinated against COVID-19 pandemic.

The ultimatum was contained in a memo dated August 30, with reference number HA.429/1/16, issued by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Frederick Irabor.

The memo, obtained by NAN on Monday in Benin, stated that any staff member who failed to get vaccinated within the period would not be allowed into office.

“I am directed to refer to the above subject and to notify all staff (members) of the Ministry of Health to get vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 within the week.

“I am further directed to inform all that from Sept. 6, any staff (member) who has not taken the COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed into the office premises,” the memo stated.

Governor Godwin Obaseki had said that from September 15, anyone who had yet to take the vaccine would not be allowed into public places, such as banks and worship centres.

COVID-19 related deaths have risen to 11 in Edo, while 92 new infections were confirmed on Monday.

The state COVID-19 Incident Manager, Andrew Obi, who disclosed this in Benin, said all deaths recorded in the third wave of the virus were of unvaccinated persons.

(NAN)