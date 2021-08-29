ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government on Saturday resumed payment of stipends to over 4,000 beneficiaries in Akwa Ibom under the Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT), the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The HUP-CCT is managed by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The Focal Person for the National Social Investment Programme in Akwa Ibom, Godwin Akpan, said that the disbursements were made in Ukanafun and Oruk Anam Local Government Areas simultaneously and would cover seven other LGAs.

Akpan, who disclosed that each beneficiary would take home the sum of N20, 000, in line with the federal government’s goal of lifting millions of households out of poverty, lauded the present administration for its sensitivity to the plight of the less-privileged in the society.

He said that the arrangements made to reach the vulnerable poor had proved successful, as the government continued seeking to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030.

“This programme by the President Muhammadu Buhari is highly sensitive to the plight of the people and it is commendable as many lives are being touched.

“Indeed, by 2030, millions will be lifted from poverty and the country’s poverty rating reversed,” Mr Akpan said.

Mr Akpan disclosed that payments would also commence through the accounts of beneficiaries in Nsit Atai, Ikono and Uruan LGAs.

Speaking to NAN, a 67-year old beneficiary, Uduak Jimmy, expressed satisfaction with the scheme, saying President Buhari’s government had given her hope, promising to invest the money in palm oil production to help her generate more income for her grandchildren.

Another beneficiary, a 60-year old grandmother, Grace Udoakpan, said she would remain grateful to the federal government for the kind gesture, adding that she would invest the money to generate more income to help her life.

(NAN)

IE/OJI/MMA