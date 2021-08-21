ADVERTISEMENT

Boats draped in magnificent paintings and hoisting Nigerian flags, as well as the traditional red and white colours, danced on the Warri river as the coronation of the 21st Olu of Warri, Tsola Emiko, got underway.

On Friday, a praise and worship session was held at the Warri boatyard ahead of the coronation and participants, clad in red and white, defied the rain to pray for the new king.

By Saturday morning, scores of people had converged on barges inside the boatyard at the Nigerian Ports Authority, to be ferried to Ode-Itsekiri, the venue of the coronation.

The coronation will take place after the boat regatta.