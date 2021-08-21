ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated all Itsekiris, home and abroad, on the coronation of Prince Tsola Emiko as the 21st Olu of Warri on Aug. 21.

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his Spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, saluted the kingdom for overcoming the issues that arose after the initial appointment of the Olu-designate.

He pleaded that any other outstanding matter be amicably resolved in the interest of peace and tranquility in the kingdom.

Mr Buhari, while acknowledging the peaceful disposition of Itsekiris to peace in the Niger Delta zone and the country in general, urged Olu Emiko to use his gift and intellect to serve his people.

He expressed the hope that the new epoch would consolidate on the peace, progress and prosperity of all members of the kingdom.

Meanwhile, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has enjoined Itsekiri king makers to strictly adhere to their tradition and customs during the coronation of the new Olu Emiko.

He spoke late Thursday when the Uwangue of Warri, Gabriel Awala, led a delegation to his palace in Benin to formally inform him of the coronation of the new Olu, scheduled for Saturday.

Oba Ewuare II said that the adequate observance of ancient traditions and customs of the land would preserve the cultural heritage of the Itsekiri nation.

He assured the delegation of his support for the Olu-designate, insisting that the “cultural and traditional ties between Warri and Benin kingdoms would be strengthened”.

The Benin monarch promised that a high-powered delegation would be sent from his palace to the coronation of the new Olu Emiko.

Earlier, Mr Awala informed the Benin monarch that they had come to formally inform him of the crowning of the new Olu.

He described the relationship between Warri and Benin as cordial and that the Benin monarch would continue to be a father to all.

NAN reports that history has it that it was a prince from the Benin palace that became the first Olu of Warri.