The police in Rivers State said they have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing of a man at the Rivers State University (RSU) Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the killing of the unidentified victim to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

According to him, the incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, leading to panic among residents and business owners in the area.

He said: “Information reaching me is that someone was shot dead at the premises of RSU in the morning hours of today.

“Upon hearing the gunshots, the police mobilised and arrested a suspect on the scene of the incident while other suspects took to flight,” he said.

Mr Omoni, a deputy superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, had ordered an investigation into the incident.

“Currently, information is still sketchy but we will inform members of the public about the situation as soon as we know more,” he added.

The spokesperson of the university, Harcourt Whyte, could not confirm the identity of the deceased.

He, however, told NAN that a student of the university was also attacked by the gunmen.

He said the unnamed 300 level student sustained injury and was currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Port Harcourt.

Mr White said the incident was not a clash between rival cult groups.

“The incident which happened at about 9a.m. this morning was not a cult clash but as a result of an altercation among some young men.

“The university is investigating the matter,” he said.

(NAN)