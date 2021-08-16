ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 105 youths with 165kg of hard drugs in Akwa Ibom State within four months.

Obot Bassey, who heads the agency in Akwa Ibom, also said a 26-year-old man was arrested on August 6 in the state with 1.2301kg of cocaine worth about N25 million.

She said the 1.2301kg of cocaine was the highest seizure in the past 18 years in the oil-rich state.

Mrs Bassey disclosed this on Sunday in Uyo during a discussion on the solution to teenage cultism in the state.

The discussion, hosted by the Rotary Club of Uyo Metropolis, District 1942, focused on a public secondary school in the heart of Uyo – Uyo High School – which is notorious for cult-related violence.

The school, with over 4200 students, was temporarily shut down in June after students, suspected to be cultists, threatened to attack the principal for suspending their fellow students.

The school is also notorious for frequent clashes with two neighbouring schools – Ewet Technical College and Christian Secondary School.

Properties, mostly cars, are usually damaged by stones and bottles thrown recklessly by students whenever such clashes occur.

“It’s been established beyond reasonable doubt that the bedrock of every crime is tied to hard drugs,” the NDLEA commandant, Mrs Bassey said on the role of drugs on teenage cultism.

In his opening remark, the president of the Rotary Club, Uyo Metropolis, Ini Ememobong, said it was “strategic” to discuss the problem of cultism in Uyo High School.

Mr Ememobong, who is the commissioner for Information in the state, said recommendations from the discussion would be forwarded to the state government and relevant agencies.

Lions Club, Junior Chamber International, Global Shapers, and Toastmasters took part in the discussion.