A 20-year-old student of the University of Calabar, Cross River state, has been declared missing, after he left home for school to write examinations.

He has been missing for five days now.

The police in Cross River State, in a statement on Friday, said the student, Kedei Ibiang, left home in Calabar on August 11 at about 7:30a.m., but did not get to the university or return home.

The statement was issued by the police spokesperson in the state, Irene Ugbo.

Mr Ibiang, from Ekori in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State, is a 200 level student in the Department of Agricultural Extension and Rural Sociology, and was living with his parents at Water Intake Road, Lemna, 8 Miles, Calabar.

He is dark in complexion and speaks Ekoi and English Language Fluently.

Ms Ugbo, a deputy superintendent of police, appealed to the public to report to the police any useful information they have about the missing person.

“My entire family is in serious grief,” Odenke-Odemonke Ibiang, a relative of the missing man, said in a message she posted on Facebook.

She said the police were doing their best, but that all efforts to find Mr Ibiang have yielded no result.