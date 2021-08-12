ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on Thursday, officially received the trophy that was won on August 1 by Akwa United, the champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The trophy was presented to Mr Emmanuel at the Government House, Uyo, by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Monday Uko, in the presence of other top officials of the Akwa Ibom state government.

“Our policy on sports development is yielding fruits. Next, we conquer Africa!” the governor said.

PHOTOS: