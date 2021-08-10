ADVERTISEMENT

The Akwa Ibom State Government has sponsored 31 student leaders from the state to Abuja for a leadership training.

Governor Udom Emmanuel’s aide on student matters, Akwaowo Ukpong, who disclosed this to PREMIUM TIMES, Monday, said the student leaders were selected from different tertiary institutions across the state.

The students arrived in the Federal Capital Territory on Monday.

Mr Ukpong said the training was the first of its kind in the state and that it would afford the participants the opportunity to learn leadership skills “that are not taught in the classroom”.

“The classroom approach is old-fashioned but this will be giving them exposure, something they cannot buy. It is an experience that will give them more confidence to dialogue with their own constituents.

“So we picked the leaders of different student groups, NAAKIS, NANS, female students association, Niger Delta student’s representatives, local government student leaders, (and) student union government of all government schools, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State University and the rest.

“All of them were brought on this trip, numbering 31,” he said.

Mr Ukpong said he was happy that the state governor, Mr Emmanuel, saw the need for the training.

The training, which is taking place at Sheraton Abuja Hotel, Abuja, would run from Monday till Friday.

The students would be trained on policy making, advocacy, leadership, and governance.

There have been agitations lately within the student community in Akwa Ibom State over nonpayment of bursary, insecurity, victimisation by school management, among other issues.

A final year student of the Akwa Ibom State University was expelled recently by the school for criticising the governor on Facebook.

The student, Iniobong Ekpo, whose expulsion was later reversed by the governor, is in the Department of Agricultural Engineering.