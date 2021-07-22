ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday frowned at the operations of illegal parks and street trading activities around the ongoing flyover projects in the state.

Mr Wike spoke during the inspection of the four ongoing flyover projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, such “despicable activities” do not speak well of the state that is investing huge resources to enhance its status.

“We have taken a decision that we are going to barricade and stop operations of all the unnecessary motor parks that are springing up in the state.

“We want to make sure that people know that they cannot just wake up in the morning and decide to take government space and use as your private park,” he said.

The governor said henceforth, any business premises where refuse s found would be sealed in the state.

The decision, he said, was due to the carefree attitude displayed by members of the public toward issues of sanitation.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to work tirelessly in advancing the State and improve the quality of living of Rivers people.

Mr Wike asserted that with commitment and passion any sincere government can accomplish a lot in terms of providing basic infrastructure that can transform the life of the people.

He explained that his administration would continue to honour the social contract reached with Rivers’ people in 2015 to provide good governance and quality infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the flyover projects inspected by the governor include the ones in Rumuola, GRA junction, Orochiri/Wurukwo and Oru-Abali.

(NAN)