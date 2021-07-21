ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Bayelsa State, Nigeria’s South-south, have confirmed the abduction of the 80-year-old mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government.

The woman, Betinah Benson, was abducted on Tuesday night, the second time in eight years, at her residence in the Old Assembly Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN reported that Mrs Benson was first abducted in January 2013. She was freed by the police after spending one week in captivity.

A spokesperson for the police in Bayelsa State, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the abduction in an interview with NAN.

Mr Butswat, a superintendent of police, said the Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, had led a team of detectives to the crime scene.

The police commissioner said the police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, with a view to rescuing the abducted woman unhurt.

Operatives are on the trail of the kidnappers, the police said.

Abduction for ransom has become a big business in Nigeria, with schoolchildren frequently abducted in different parts of Nigeria, especially in the northern part.

About 140 schoolchildren were abducted in Kaduna State, Nigeria’s North-west, early this July by gunmen.