ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River State has arrested six suspected cultists with two locally made pistols, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Samuel Fadeyi, who disclosed this in an interview with NAN in Calabar, said the suspects were arrested in a hotel in Calabar after the Corps noticed their suspicious moves.

Mr Fadeyi, who resumed as the new Commandant of the Corps in the state on June 15, said no suspected criminal would be spared, if arrested.

He told NAN that the suspects were still undergoing profiling, adding that under his watch, every suspect arrested would be properly investigated and prosecuted.

“Within my first week of arrival, some group of boys lodged in a hotel where I kept my escorts and on the basis of suspicion, we had to raid them. After the arrest, we found two locally made pistols with them. We are currently profiling the suspects as we speak,” he said.

READ ALSO:

He said the command, under his watch, would not tolerate cases of vandalism, oil theft, transformer theft, adulteration of petroleum products which most times leads to explosions and health risks.

Mr Fadeyi told NAN he was currently doing a risk-threat assessment of critical infrastructure in the state, starting with Calabar as the capital city of the state.

He warned anyone or group of persons planning or having criminal intentions in the state to desist from it, adding that “a new sheriff is in town”.

Mr Fadeyi pledged to collaborate with other security agencies in the state in order to promote and enhance peace and progress across the state.

(NAN)