The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Cross River State Command said it has sanctioned 60 motorists for driving without valid National Driving Licences (NDL) in parts of the state.

The Sector Commander, Ocheja Ameh, made this known in a statement on Friday in Calabar after a one-week “operations show your licence” exercise.

He added that drivers of 232 government, private and commercial vehicles were checked during the exercise.

“Out of this number, 166 drivers had their driver’s licences, which were recorded. Also, 64 drivers had no driver’s licences and they were booked accordingly,” Mr Ameh said.

The commander described possession of a valid national driving licence as the number one prerequisite for driving in Nigeria.

“It is very important. In fact, it is the basic requirement for driving any kind of vehicle in the country,” he said.

He urged motorists to always obtain a valid driver’s licence before driving as the corps would not spare any motorist driving without a valid license.

According to him, the operation, which took place across the four-unit commands in the state, would be a continuous one until it was satisfied that all motorists in the state had driver’s licences.

The FRSC recently embarked on a nationwide campaign to compel Nigerian drivers to acquire valid licence.

The corps, late last year, said Nigerians would henceforth be required to present their National Identity Number before they could get a driver’s licence.

“I am happy when I came on board, I came on board in 2014, the first thing we did was to establish a verification portal. Where the portal is now done, all those with fake licences disappeared, they now had to go and do a new one,” Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, had said.

(NAN)