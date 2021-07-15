ADVERTISEMENT

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) has warned telecommunication companies against illegal connection of communication cables on its electric poles.

The acting Manager of Corporate Communications, Chioma Aninwe, gave the warning in a statement in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The company said it would commence mass disconnection of any telecommunication devices and cables mounted on its electric poles on July 16.

“PHED is concerned over the illegal usage of its electric poles as makeshift towers by some telecommunication companies in carrying out their operations.

“The practice which is against industry regulation poses a risk to the lives of customers in the event of a circuit bridge,” she said.

Mrs Aninwe said the illegal connections were done in its franchise states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

She said that any bridge on circuit could lead to total damage of critical power assets that require huge capital investment to replace.

“Perpetrators are to note that our power poles are strictly for the purpose of transmitting power supply to our valued customers,” she added.

The spokesperson urged interested companies that desire to mount their communication cables on electric poles to write to the managing director for approval.

