ADVERTISEMENT

The convoy of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday ran into a gang of suspected traffic robbers at the Ojota area of Lagos State and the governor “personally” arrested the criminals, the state government said in a statement.

The three suspects, armed with machetes, had attacked a motorist and were trying to force him out of his vehicle when the governor’s convoy arrived.

Mr Sanwo-Olu’s security details swooped on the suspects and disarmed them before they were arrested.

After the arrest, the governor said the exercise was a warning signal to other criminal elements and prospective traffic robbers in Lagos that there is no hiding place for criminality in Lagos State

Traffic robberies have continued to be a major problem across Lagos, particularly during rush-hour traffic in busy areas such as Ojota, CMS, Costain Bridge, Maryland, Gbagada, Mile 2, Mushin, Orile, Oshodi Bridge.

In April, the police said it had deployed additional 1,000 officers around the metropolis to stem the tide of traffic robberies.

At least 127 suspects had been arrested for attacking Lagosians in traffic between March and June, the police said.

Last month, the governor handed over security equipment purchased by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for the use of Lagos Police Command.

He said there would be no hiding place for criminals in the state.

“We are determined to stabilise the security situation in Lagos State, as our own contribution towards lasting national security,” he said, at the event.

“Let me also use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to all criminals who are operating in Lagos State or planning to operate here; all armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, bandits, and other criminals, we will leave no stone unturned in making this State inhospitable to you. We will find you, wherever you may be lurking and we will bring the full weight of the law on you.”

The new crime-fighting equipment included 150 Double Cabin Vehicles, 30 Saloon Patrol Vehicles, 1,000 Ballistic Vests; 1,000 Ballistic Helmets, 1,000 Handheld Police Radios/Walkie-Talkies, 100 Security Patrol Bikes; two Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs), four High Capacity Troop Carriers, and two Anti-Riot Water Cannon Vehicles.

On Monday, the Strike Squad of the Lagos State Taskforce carried out a raid on motorcycle (okada) riders at Second rainbow and Toyota Bus Stop along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

During the raid, which lasted for some hours, a total of 105 motorcycles were impounded. Prior to Monday’s raid, a total of 201 motorcycles were impounded last week.