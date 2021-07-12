ADVERTISEMENT

Several residents of Benin City, Edo State, were filled with outrage on Sunday at the shocking discovery of the corpse of a 78-year-old woman concealed in her home for nine days by her two daughters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the deceased, Agbenese Oshoma’s decomposing corpse was discovered when neighbours perceived an offensive odour oozing out from the house on Sunday morning.

The two sisters knew about their mother’s death but kept the news to themselves.

The offensive odour forced neighbours to break into the house where they discovered the bloated body of the woman.

The late woman’s two daughters, Grace Osagede, 60, and her younger sister, Theresa Suberu, 58, told neighbours that they were instructed by God not to disclose their mother’s death to anybody.

The two, it was gathered, went about their normal daily chores inside the house while their mother’s corpse was rotting away as they made no attempt to embalm it.

Neighbours who initially sought to know what could have caused the smell were dismissed by the two women who told them there was “nothing” to worry about.

When the older sister, Grace, was confronted about the discovery, she told the neighbours that she had instruction from God not to disclose their mother’s death to anybody.

Her sister said Grace had asked her not to tell anyone as “instructed by the Lord.”

The owner of the building, including some people in the neighbourhood, were making arrangements to move the corpse to a morgue.

They said they had reported the incident to the police.

“The police evacuated the corpse. The sisters were not arrested because there was no reasonable ground to arrest them.

“Every family has the right to their culture and since there is no evidence to show that they compromised the law, there is no reason to arrest them,” the police spokesperson in Edo, Kontongs Bello, said.

(NAN)