Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), on Friday arrested 14 suspected Internet fraudsters at Rumuodor Avenue, Ogbogoro, Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

The suspects are Goodness Wilson; Ezekiel James; Miracle Tom Charles; Timothy Anthony; Divinefavour Pius Reginald; Iheanacho Goodluck; Wokie Chimandu Chris; Emmanuel Uchechi; Peter Remigious; Joseph Chinedu; Amadi Angel; Wisdom Sotonye Azubuike, Becky Charles and Sokiepirim West.

They EFCC said the suspected Internet fraudsters were all arrested based on verified intelligence gathered by its personnel.

“Preliminary investigations linked them with suspected impersonation, possession of fraudulent documents and bitcoin scam,”, the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Items recovered from the suspected Internet fraudsters include six vehicles : one Ford Escape Sports Utility Vehicle; two Toyota Camry cars; two Lexus ES 350 Sports Utility Vehicles and one Mercedes Benz car, Mr Uwujaren said.

“Others are 25 makes of phones; three Laptops; one smart watch; one Samsung hard drive; two power banks; one play station; one LG Television set; one audio victory sound and one LG Bluetooth and USB speaker,” the official further disclosed.

“The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”