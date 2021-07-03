ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Delta State have arrested two suspects for alleged murder.

The police spokesperson in the state, Edafe Bright, who disclosed this to reporters on Saturday in Warri, identified the murder victim as German Enameg.

Mr Bright, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested from their hideout in Ughelli on July 2, by a combined team of police operatives and vigilante group.

He said upon interrogation, one of the suspects confessed to be the leader of the Vikings Confraternity in Ughelli and had a leadership tussle with the late Mr Enameg.

“On July 2 at about 2:30 a.m. – 6 a.m., the Area Commander in Ughelli detailed a combined team of police operatives and vigilante group to raid a suspected hideout of cultists.

“During the raid, Ononeme and Ogboso were arrested. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects are allegedly responsible for the killing of Enameg a.k.a Believe.

“Enameg was murdered in front of his wife’s shop on June 25, at Iwhrepokpor Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta,” Mr Bright said.

The police spokesperson said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

He said police in the state have also apprehended a suspected kidnapper in Warri South.

The suspected kidnapper and his gang were trailed by police operatives to Cemetery Road, Warri on May 6, where they abandoned their victim, identified as Tayo Badamasi, and fled in their vehicle, he said.

“The DPO, Agbaro Division and ‘A’ Division Warri in a combined effort, detailed patrol teams from their respective divisions who went after the kidnappers.

“The unrelenting effort of the patrol teams forced the kidnappers to abandon their victim and fled in their operational vehicle.

“However, on June 30, the effort of the police paid off when the ‘A’ Division Warri Rapid Response Team trailed the kidnappers to a mechanic workshop where Omosomvofa who went to repair their operational vehicle was arrested and the Toyota Corolla car impounded,” he said.

(NAN)