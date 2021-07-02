ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Edo State on Friday said they have arrested a 22-year-old suspected kidnap kingpin in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Kontongs Bello, said in a statement in Benin that the suspect was arrested through “hi-tech tracking and intelligence” on Thursday in Benin.

The suspect, whose name has not been revealed by the police, is said to be the leader of a gang that has been terrorising Benin-Auchi Road and its environs.

The police said the suspect has been on their wanted list for armed robbery and kidnapping in the state.

“The suspect is the leader of a gang of four kidnappers that kidnapped one Lucky Ojezele at Idumwengie Community along Benin-Auchi Road on January 1, and fled.

“The operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command through Hi-tech tracking/intelligence arrested him at old road in Aduwawa, Benin City.

“One of his gang members had earlier been arrested by the operatives and had since been charged to court.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to the crimes of kidnapping and armed robbery.

“Efforts are on top gear to arrest the remaining two suspects,” said Mr Bello, a superintendent of police.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Edo, Philip Ogbadu, enjoined the residents of the state to go about their lawful businesses.

He said the command would not relent in its efforts to protect lives and property of residents in the state.

(NAN)