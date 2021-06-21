ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Akwa Ibom Command, said it arrested 244 suspects and convicted 21 of them between July 2020 and June 2021.

The State Commander of the agency, Obot Bassey, disclosed this while addressing reporters on Monday in Uyo to mark the 2021 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Mrs Obot said out of the 244 suspects arrested, 214 were male, while 30 were female.

She said the command secured 21 convictions while 23 cases were still pending at different courts.

The commander said 600kg of drugs was seized during the period, including cannabis sativa, cocaine, heroin and other psychotropic substances.

“The data for the year under review shows that there is an increase in the number of seizures recorded as compared to 562kg of drugs seized between July 2019 and June 2020,” she said.

She said there was need for more sensitisation and awareness on the devastating consequences of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Mrs Obot called on youth to desist from using drugs, stressing that the consequences of drug abuse could be devastating and damaging to the body organs.

The impact of illicit trafficking is severe and could lead to systemic crimes and violence in the society, she added.

She commended Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for donating a brand new Toyota Hilux truck to the agency.

(NAN)