The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) said the police in Rivers State have arrested Brian Anucha for allegedly parading himself as PHED staff and defrauding customers.

Chioma Aninwe, acting manager of Corporate Communications, PHED, made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

She said Mr Anucha allegedly scammed Emmanuel Nte of N220,000 to activate the victim’s meter billing account.

“Anucha paraded himself as PHED staff and was recently apprehended at the Aba Road axis of Port Harcourt.

“The suspect, while presenting himself as a staff of the company, approached a customer, Emmanuel Nte, and offered to assist him to activate his account and subsequently pay his bills.

“The customer said that after he allegedly gave Anucha the sum of N220,000 for the activation, the suspect disappeared without rendering the service,” she stated.

Mrs Aninwe said the victim later reported the matter to a PHED staff during a routine customer check in the area.

She said that after receiving the complaint from the victim, security officials attached to the company were sent to arrest the suspect.

“The security team’s effort eventually yielded results after a couple of days of intelligence gathering that resulted in the arrest of Anucha.

“Anucha has been handed over to the police for further investigation. He will be charged to court for the law to take its full course,” the PHED spokesperson stated.

Mrs Aninwe recalled that PHED Managing Director, Henry Ajagbawa, had severally cautioned customers against making any form of cash payment with anybody on behalf of the company.

According to her, customers are expected to make payments for service only through PHED offices, deposit banks and accredited agents.

“So, customers should never make cash payments to individuals, to avoid such incidents.

“After payments through the official channels, customers should also ensure they get a receipt at the point of payment,” she said.

(NAN)