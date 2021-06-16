ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday received some former political appointees of Governor Ben Ayade who refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Cross River Governor, Mr Ayade, on May 20, defected to the APC alongside some of his aides.

The National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, who was in Calabar to receive the former political appointees, described the PDP as the party to take Nigeria to greater heights.

He assured party members of level playing ground for all.

Speaking, Goodwin Etta, former commissioner for Water Resources, said he could not follow Mr Ayade to the APC because “there was no reason for that.”

Mr Etta said, “I am tired of food on the table, and that is why I chose to remain with my people.”

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State, described Cross River as “100 per cent PDP state.”

Mr Obi, who was the vice presidential candidate of PDP in the 2019 general elections, said Cross River was Nigeria’s destination under the administrations of Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke.

“But today, all Cross River stood for has gone. Before, you could sleep with your eyes closed but today you can no longer sleep with your eyes closed,” he said.

A former governor of the state, Donald Duke, used the opportunity to officially announce his return to the PDP.

“I am back,” he said.

The Governor of Sokoto State and the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, said the party was ready to take over the federal government in 2023.

“When we take over the government in 2023, we will start the restructuring of the country,” he said.

Mr Secondus inaugurated the new secretariat of the state chapter and inaugurated the new interim state executive of the party.

(NAN)